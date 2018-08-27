Austin Blythe on track to start first two games at right guard

Getty Images

Austin Blythe is on track to take over the right guard job in Jamon Brown‘s absence. That means he will get the starter treatment Thursday and rest with the team’s other starters.

“Yeah, I think Austin has done a great job,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Right now, you feel really good about him being able to step in at, really, any one of those three interior spots. As far as that position is concerned, we’re figuring those things out. But, he’s done a great job. We have so much confidence in Austin, and we feel like he’s a starting-caliber player in this league.”

Brown will miss the first two games while serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Blythe, a seventh-round pick of the Colts in 2016, has started only two career games. His only start last season came in Week 17 at left guard.