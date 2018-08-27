Baker Mayfield will start Thursday

AP

At least one preseason game will have some intrigue Thursday: Hue Jackson announced that Baker Mayfield will start against the Lions. The No. 1 overall pick could play the entire first half.

“I am not playing the starters in this game,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You guys have been looking for that. They will not play. Specific guys will play and play quite a bit, and then we will let some other guys finish the game.”

That, Jackson acknowledged, opens it up “for Baker to play quite a bit.”

Mayfield played 111 offensive snaps in the first three preseason games, completing 26 of 45 passes for 363 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.