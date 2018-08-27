Bucs bring back Garrison Sanborn and Donteea Dye

Getty Images

The Buccaneers did not re-sign long snapper Garrison Sanborn when he hit free agency after last season, but they have brought him back ahead of their final preseason game.

Sanborn was one of three players to join the Buccaneers on Sunday as they filled roster spots left open by injuries. Running back Charles Sims and wide receiver Sergio Bailey went on injured reserve while wide receiver Jake Lampman was waived with an injury designation.

The Bucs replaced Sanborn with Drew Ferris, who may have opened the door to Sanborn’s return with a poor snap on an extra point in last Friday’s game.

Wide receiver Donteea Dye also signed with the team and, like Sanborn, he’s spent time with them in the past. Dye had 11 receptions for 132 yards in 11 games over the last two years.

Running back Devine Redding was the third new addition in Tampa.