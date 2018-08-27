Cardinals to place D.J. Foster on IR with torn MCL, ACL

Getty Images

The Cardinals will place running back D.J. Foster on injured reserve, revealing he tore the medical collateral ligament in addition to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was injured covering a kickoff early in Sunday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

“Personally, I’m just saddened for him,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He had a great training camp, performing well and doing some great things, even on special teams. It’s a major hit to the room. Anytime you lose a guy it’s disappointing, and the guys feel it as well.”

Foster was running third on the depth chart behind David Johnson and Chase Edmonds and expected to make the roster after signing with the Cardinals last year off the Patriots’ practice squad.

“I’ve never been through an injury like this before, and it’s amazing to see all the support and love I’ve already received,” Foster tweeted.

Foster’s injury improves T.J. Logan‘s chances of sticking in Arizona. He had 86 yards on six carries, including a 59-yard touchdown, against the Cowboys.

“He’s been doing some good things,” Wilks said. “Now, he’ll have more opportunities to step up.”