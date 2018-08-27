Colts sign Brandon Chubb, waive Tion Green

Getty Images

Linebacker Brandon Chubb lasted a couple of weeks with the Titans and he’ll be trying for a longer stay with another AFC South team.

The Colts announced on Monday that they have signed Chubb to their 90-man roster. Chubb spent last season on injured reserve with the Lions and he has also spent time with the 49ers and Rams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The move comes a couple of days after Colts linebacker John Simon hurt his neck against the 49ers, but initial word out of Indy was that Simon avoided a serious injury. The Colts also traded linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Packers, so there should be some snaps for the taking in their preseason finale on Thursday.

Running back Tion Green was waived in a corresponding move. Green signed with the Colts earlier this month, but the former Lion did not get any work in preseason games.