Donald Penn working the rust off while adjusting to right tackle

Getty Images

After 17 snaps in Friday’s exhibition game, Donald Penn left confident his surgically repaired foot can withstand the rigors of an NFL game. He also left knowing he has work to do before the season opener.

“I looked rusty,” Penn said Monday, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I have a lot of work ahead of me. I knew that going into that game, and I know that going into this week.

“I knew going into the game that it was going to be tough. I was excited to try it out live. I wished I could’ve done some things a lot better than I did. I saw some things I need to fix and work on.”

Penn took a pay cut and came off the physically unable to perform list two weeks ago to find out he was moving from left tackle to right tackle. The plan is for first-round pick Kolton Miller will start at left tackle.

In his 12-year career, Penn has taken only 24 regular-season snaps at right tackle.

“As a left tackle, I have a sweet rhythm over there,” Penn said. “I get in that stance right now and show you exactly how to do it. I’m trying to find that rhythm at right tackle right now. It’ll come with time and repetition. I’m telling my guy to go hard each rep because I need the work. The time I have, the more comfortable and confident I’ll be.”