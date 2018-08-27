Doug Baldwin returns to practice Monday

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was a welcome sight at practice Monday.

Baldwin participated in individual drills for the first time since late July when he experienced soreness in his left knee. He played catch with coach Pete Carroll and ran routes and caught passes with his teammates, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

It puts Baldwin on track to play in the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 9, which always was his and the Seahawks’ expectation. Carroll said last week he thought Baldwin would push to play in the final preseason game, but Baldwin will have to wait another week for the start of the real thing.

“Yes, he’s back. He’s back in action,” Carroll said, via Bell. “It’s really good to see him back out there running around, feeling great. He’s had a really good ramping-up to get to this point. He’ll work the rest of the week with us. He won’t play in the game [Thursday].

“But he’ll be ready to go next week.”