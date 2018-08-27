Eagles add a safety

Getty Images

The Eagles brought their roster back to 90 players on Monday morning.

The new addition is safety Deshawntee Gallon. His signing comes after the Eagles cut safety Stephen Roberts and linebacker Corey Nelson in the last few days. They also signed linebacker Jaboree Williams over the weekend.

Gallon played at Georgia Southern in college and signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted last year. He went by his nickname Ironhead during his time with Arizona, although that didn’t help him survive the cut to 53 players last September.

Rodney McLeod, Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham and Chris Maragos all return at safety for the Eagles from last year and appear set for this year’s club. That could leave Gallon with a lot of playing time against the Jets on Thursday.