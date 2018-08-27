Eagles waive Anthony Mahoungou

Getty Images

The Eagles announced they have waived receiver Anthony Mahoungou.

Mahoungou, who is from Paris, France, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May.

He spent the offseason and training camp with the Eagles and played in two preseason games with no statistics. Mahoungou received 12 total snaps on offense, and he didn’t play in last week’s game.

Mahoungou played three seasons at Purdue, making 61 catches for 880 yards and eight touchdowns. In his final season, he caught 40 passes for 688 yards and eight touchdowns.