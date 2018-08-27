Falcons sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio

Getty Images

The Falcons let Matt Bryant kick this weekend, but they brought in another kicker with some experience just in case.

The team announced the signing of former Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio.

Tavecchio was released by the Raiders earlier this offseason. He played all 16 games for them last year, hitting 16-of-21 field goals.

Bryant has been one of the league’s most reliable and productive kickers, but he has dealt with an undisclosed leg injury through camp and didn’t play in the first three preseason games.

The 43-year-old was able to play Saturday, and hit both his field goals, from 47 and 33 yards.