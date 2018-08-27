Germain Ifedi is “responding well” to competition

Getty Images

The Seahawks moved George Fant to right tackle last week to compete with Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi started Friday’s preseason game, and according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, the former first-round pick has responded to the challenge.

“I think he’s doing well. He’s doing really well,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “He’s really cleaned up his game. He’s playing hard. He’s got some technique things that he’s working on that show up. You can tell that he is. I think he’s responding well.”

Ifedi played 23 snaps against the Vikings and Fant a team-offensive high 43. Ifedi helped pave the way for Chris Carson to get into the end zone on a 6-yard run.

“He did fine,” Carroll said of Ifedi’s performance. “He played a very solid game.”

Ifedi, a first-round pick in 2016, drew a league-high 20 penalties last season. As a right guard in 2016, he had seven penalties.