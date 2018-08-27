Giants locker room video suggests OBJ contract news could come soon

AP

On Sunday, Mike Florio of PFT reported that Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was close to signing the new contract he’s been trying to land for a while.

Monday brought reports from NFL Media that the team and Beckham were closing in on a deal that would make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. There’s been no official word that the final pieces of the agreement have come together, but it certainly seems like there’s celebration in the air around the Giants.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard posted a video to his Instagram account on Monday that showed Beckham and Shepard dancing in the locker room to “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays. He hugged another teammate while Shepard continued to move around the room.

Given the song choice and the smoke that’s been in the air for the last two days, it seems like it won’t be too much longer before the long wait for a Beckham extension has come to an end.