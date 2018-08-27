Hue Jackson tells Gregg Williams not to call players “stupid” in the media

Getty Images

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams told reporters after rookie Denzel Ward got hurt making a tackle that the injury was Ward’s fault because of the “stupid” way he tackles. Browns head coach Hue Jackson was not happy about that.

Jackson told reporters today that Williams needs to watch the way he talks about the Browns’ internal business publicly.

“Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do. We will work through all of that. . . . We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media,” Jackson said.

This isn’t the first time there’s been tension on the Browns’ coaching staff. On Hard Knocks, offensive coordinator Todd Haley was shown taking issue with Jackson’s decision to give players days off during training camp, leading to a tense exchange.

With Jackson’s record as the Browns’ head coach at 1-31, any issues between Jackson and his assistants will be heavily scrutinized. If the Browns win this year, it will be easy to overlook any suggestions that he and his coordinators aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. If the Browns keep losing, problems on the coaching staff will be magnified.