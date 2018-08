Getty Images

The Raiders are signing cornerback Jarell Carter, Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group reports. Carter takes the roster spot left vacant by the trade of receiver Ryan Switzer to the Steelers.

Carter, 23, originally signed with the Cardinals in July 2017. He spent time on Arizona’s practice squad last season.

The Cardinals signed Carter to a futures contract in January. They cut him May 1, and he signed with the Titans on June 14.

Tennessee cut Carter on Aug. 11.