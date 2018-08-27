Jimmy Garoppolo: A lot of little details to fix up on offense

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s first preseason as a member of the 49ers is likely over since he is not expected to play against the Chargers on Thursday, so it’s a good time for the quarterback to take stock of where things stand with the offense.

Garoppolo and the first team played into the third quarter against the Colts on Saturday and failed to score a touchdown on three trips into the red zone. Dropped passes and penalties contributed to that failure and Garoppolo, who was 9-of-19 for 135 yards, said the team needs to focus on such details as they turn their attention toward the regular season.

“There are a lot of little details that we need to get fixed up before we get back out there,” Garoppolo said, via ESPN.com. “There are a lot of good things. We moved the ball well, but it’s just the little details like that that I think we need to fix up.”

Garoppolo’s short run as the starter last year provided a lot of hope for what the 49ers can be on offense this season. The preseason featured positives to reinforce that feeling along with reminders that the unit is still a work in progress as they prepare for their first full season with Garoppolo under center.