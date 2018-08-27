Jon Gruden calls contract impasse with Khalil Mack “a grueling process”

Getty Images

Khalil Mack remains away from the Raiders, with the team willing to at least listen to trade offers.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked about Mack on Monday and didn’t offer much of an update on the possibility of Mack’s return.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It’s been a grueling process for both parties and the fans.”

Mack hasn’t received an offer from the team since February, prompting his holdout. He will lose $814,000 every week of the regular season he skips.

With 40.5 sacks in his four seasons, including 36.5 in the past three, Mack has become one of the league’s top defensive players. He won defensive player of the year in 2016.