Jon Gruden calls contract impasse with Khalil Mack “a grueling process”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

Khalil Mack remains away from the Raiders, with the team willing to at least listen to trade offers.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked about Mack on Monday and didn’t offer much of an update on the possibility of Mack’s return.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It’s been a grueling process for both parties and the fans.”

Mack hasn’t received an offer from the team since February, prompting his holdout. He will lose $814,000 every week of the regular season he skips.

With 40.5 sacks in his four seasons, including 36.5 in the past three, Mack has become one of the league’s top defensive players. He won defensive player of the year in 2016.

11 responses to “Jon Gruden calls contract impasse with Khalil Mack “a grueling process”

  1. Khalil Mack earned that contract extension. Isn’t he all pro at two different positions? He’s earned his 2nd contract more than Carr has earned his. The 5th year Option was designed and implemented to be used on players that a organization is not sure about.

    If Khalil Mack was a 49er Parraag, John, and Jed would have taken care of him by now…..just saying.

  4. Mack would definitely be a highly valuable puzzle piece for several teams out there. I expect teams who are serious about gunning for a super bowl, to start making big time offers to the Raiders. We saw what Reggie White did for the Packers. I’d trade away a lot to get Mack.

  5. No other team was looking to hire Gruden when the Raiders brought him back. But every other team would love to have Khalil Mack start on their team.

    It’s painful to see that the Raiders don’t have their priorities in logical working order. But that’s squarely on the owner.

  7. .
    It wouldn’t surprise me if Gruden decided to cut his losses and move Mack for a bevy of future picks. It would be marketing genius for the Raiders to be in control of the draft as they relocate to Las Vegas.
    .

  8. I don’t think Gruden cares if Mack stays or goes.

    I think this whole situation has left a bad taste in both parties mouth.

    Mack wanted money this year and Raiders said we’ll give you money next year, when we can afford it. Mack said No. Here we are, we’re better off without that bs. He would have gotten paid 14 mil this year if he just showed up.

  9. All my fellow Raiders fans want to act like Khalil Mack is the end all be all but what the phuck have the Raiders accomplished since he’s been here?

    Our defense has been terrible even with him.

    Yall really want to pay him 20 mil? Thats what he’s asking for, annually. Thats an awful deal for the Raiders.

  10. He’s getting bad advice from his agent.. Gruden is spot on when he says the defense hasn’t been good with him..The defense thru preseason has looked great with a high end DC..I’d trade him as his value is high now..Get a solid backup QB and a mlb starter and picks!

