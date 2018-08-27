Josh Gordon: “Life is good,” plans to be ready for opener

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon prefaced a number of answers with “as it relates to football,” even though he knows football is only a very small part of his story now.

But after taking most of training camp off to focus on his mental health, Gordon has returned to work and declared that “life is good.”

“In relating to football, it’s good to be back in this atmosphere, it’s right where I need to be. I’m glad to be here,” Gordon said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Um, as it relates to football, I’m doing well. I’m glad I was able to have the opportunity and it’s good to be here and I feel, . . . I feel grateful for the opportunity to have the chance to come back out here and be with my teammates and enjoy this beautiful atmosphere.”

That’s as in-depth as Gordon was apparently willing to get into the reasons for his absence, though he said his focus remained on being ready for the regular season opener. He isn’t going to play this week because of a hamstring tweak, and coach Hue Jackson said earlier today that Gordon wouldn’t start the opener.

But after multiple suspensions for substance abuse issues, the fact that Gordon is available at all is a testament to his progress. While he wouldn’t elaborate on his recent absence, he repeated that he thinks he’s in a better place to be able to help on the field.

“I know I’m going to be here playing football, and anything outside of these walls, I think I have the right people in place to help me in any way in which I need them to help me,” Gordon said.

With a little luck, those people can keep Gordon on the right path, and however that relates to football will be a secondary issue.