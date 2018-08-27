Josh Rosen misses third preseason game, Cardinals unsure when he’ll play

Getty Images

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen didn’t play in last night’s third preseason game, and the Cardinals aren’t sure when he will play.

Rosen has a thumb injury that isn’t believed to be serious, but that Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said wasn’t something he wanted to risk aggravating.

“We’ll re-evaluate it this week and determine whether or not I want him to play in that last preseason game,” Wilks said.

If Rosen doesn’t play in the fourth and final preseason game, it may be a while before he does play. Sam Bradford will start Week One, and as long as Bradford plays well and stays healthy, Rosen will stay on the bench. It’s not clear yet whether Rosen or Mike Glennon will be the Cardinals’ No. 2 quarterback.

Of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round, it appears that only one, Sam Darnold of the Jets, will start Week One. Rosen will, like Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, start his NFL career on the sideline.