Julius Peppers practices for first time

Getty Images

The Panthers will continue to be deliberate in their approach with Julius Peppers, but the defensive end returned to the practice field on a limited basis Monday, the team tweeted.

Peppers, 38, began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He finally passed his physical Aug. 5.

The Panthers have eased the 17-year veteran back into things by allowing him to participate in walk-throughs.

He now is completely cleared medically and working his way back into the team’s full practices. Monday marked his first practice in pads with his teammates.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters he plans for Peppers to have a similar role as last season when Peppers played 50.1 percent of the defensive snaps. Peppers made 11 sacks in 2017, his 10th double-digit sack season.

The Panthers, though, likely will place Peppers on a pitch count early in the season.