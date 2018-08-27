K.J. Wright having his knee scoped

Getty Images

A recent report on Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright indicated that he would be having a medical procedure on his knee, but the exact nature of that procedure was not known.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided more clarity on Monday. Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT, that Wright is having his knee scoped on Monday.

Carroll said that Wright felt “maybe something wasn’t quite right” in his knee after Friday’s game against the Vikings and went for further evaluation. Carroll was not sure about how long Wright will be unavailable, but players are typically able to return relatively quickly from scopes.

If Wright isn’t ready to go for the start of the regular season, rookie Shaquem Griffin would be in line to take his place in the lineup.