Kavon Frazier doesn’t expect to miss any time

Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier likely won’t play in Thursday’s preseason finale, but he expects to be on the field for the season opener.

Frazier’s shoulder popped out of socket, and the medical staff put it back in place during the first half of Sunday night’s game.

X-rays of Frazier’s left shoulder were negative, and though he will undergo an MRI on Monday, Frazier said he has no concern about missing time when it matters. He could, though, have to wear a shoulder harness.

“We just didn’t think he ought to go back in tonight, but it was back in place,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “. . . It was not the thing to do to put him back in a preseason game. I don’t know what his status would have been in a regular-season game.”

Frazier started at free safety in place of Xavier Woods, who still is nursing a hamstring injury that has his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

Rookie Tyree Robinson took Frazier’s place.

Jones, though, said he isn’t concerned about the safety position.

“I’ve liked what [strong safety Jeff] Heath has done,” Jones said. “Certainly, Woods is someone we’re counting on. We’ll look into some guys that we think can step in there. It’s like any of these position. You can get thin really quick. All of a sudden we’re worried about numbers along the offensive line. It just happens.”