Lions sign Robert Ayers

The Lions have added a veteran piece to their defensive line ahead of this week’s final preseason game.

Defensive end Robert Ayers‘ signing was announced by the team on Monday morning. Cornerback Josh Okonye was waived to make room for Ayers.

Ayers was released by the Buccaneers in March after spending the last two years with the club. He had 60 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 24 games with the team. Ayers, who also spent two years with the Giants and five years with the Broncos, has 35 sacks over his entire NFL career.

The Lions likely hope he can add to that total while playing across from Ziggy Ansah in Detroit this season. Anthony Zettel, Kerry Hyder and fourth-round pick Da'shawn Hand also seem to be on track for roster spots.