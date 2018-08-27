Marqise Lee will miss entire season with knee injury

AP

It looked like Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered a significant knee injury when he needed to be carted off the field during Saturday’s game against the Falcons and that feeling was confirmed on Monday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Lee will have surgery to repair the injury to his knee and miss the entire 2018 season after being placed on injured reserve.

Lee’s loss comes a little more than five months after he signed a four-year contract to remain with the team that made him a 2014 second-round pick. He caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief and second-round pick D.J. Chark remain on hand for the Jaguars. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Marrone said he was “comfortable” with the current group of receivers when asked if the team would consider signing Dez Bryant.