Marqise Lee will miss entire season with knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on August 27, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
AP

It looked like Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered a significant knee injury when he needed to be carted off the field during Saturday’s game against the Falcons and that feeling was confirmed on Monday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Lee will have surgery to repair the injury to his knee and miss the entire 2018 season after being placed on injured reserve.

Lee’s loss comes a little more than five months after he signed a four-year contract to remain with the team that made him a 2014 second-round pick. He caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief and second-round pick D.J. Chark remain on hand for the Jaguars. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Marrone said he was “comfortable” with the current group of receivers when asked if the team would consider signing Dez Bryant.

20 responses to “Marqise Lee will miss entire season with knee injury

  4. Don’t expect the Jags to necessarily win that division or make the playoffs. He was their best WR and they won’t be sneaking up on people this year or benefitting from a rash of injuries elsewhere in that division.

    They are a soup du jour team for the media, but it may not last long.

    Think Arizona heading into 2006’s season.

    I literally heard a bozo panel claim they already have a good WR group and Lee isn’t a big loss.

    The delusion is enormous with the Pats Hating media. The mental illness is not curable.

  9. Use it as a positive and make it motivate you Marqise! Prayers for you that it’s a quick heal.

    I think the Jags will be ok. It’s a big loss, but hey maybe this gives Chark the chance to become a star.

  14. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    August 27, 2018 at 11:46 am
    That’s what the Jags get for not paying their WRs Robinson and Hurns!!!

    ————————–

    When you’re overpaying old man Calais Campbell and you’re up the against the cap, you can’t just expect it not to hurt depth.

    It does. This is a perfect ezample.

    Campbell has had a nice career, but he shouldn’t be getting the money he is getting on the backside of his career.

    If they had just 5-6 mil more free up, they could have kept Robinson or Hurns. Campbell is making 15 mil per. It’s insanity. He should be at no more than 10 at this stage.

    The Pats had no issue handling him in the title game or in Arizona in the 2016 Week 1 opener. He made one play, which was a 1/2 yard tackle for loss. LMAO

    Another soup du jour team that is more so a flash in the pan. Throw in a mouthy CB like Ramsey, immmaturity, arrogance, etc, and voila, they could be 9-7 and out of the playoffs.

    You can’t tell me Moncrief, a Colts cast off, is a #1 WR. At best, he’s a #3 slot WR and he was a major disappointment with Luck. Bortles is not Luck.

  16. nhpats says:
    August 27, 2018 at 11:45 am

    That doesn’t sound fun…..someone should as Lane Johnson what he thinks
    ———————————————————————–

    Lol, Lane and those Eagles are in your head.

    41-33 🙂

  17. The Jags have nothing to worry about because they have Jalen Ramsey. Just ask him, he will tell you how awesome he is!

  19. DollRs to donuts Jags sign another veteran WR. Marrone was specifically asked about Dez. It would be foolhardy to leave Bortles without a solid #1 WR. We’re not talking Tom Brady here – unless the Jags are writing this season off already.

