Matt Ryan shrugs off preseason problems for Falcons offense

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 27, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT
AP

The Falcons haven’t won a game in the preseason, haven’t seen two of their best offensive playmakers on the field at all, and couldn’t find the end zone at all last week against the Jaguars.

And Matt Ryan isn’t all that worried about it.

The Falcons quarterback shrugged off a lackluster performance, confident the problems will go away once they’re fully stocked and into regular season mode.

Not really,” Ryan said of concerns, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve played long enough to know that some years, you are 4-0 in the (exhibition) season and it doesn’t certainly pan out that way in the regular season. Some years, you are not that way in the [exhibition] season and the regular season could be different. . . .

“I think the veterans and the experienced guys that we have make you feel good about what we are going to be and who we are going to be as we move forward throughout the year.”

The Falcons haven’t used wide receiver Julio Jones or running back Devonta Freeman at all during the preseason, and they could have used the help Saturday against the Jaguars. Even though coach Dan Quinn only wanted to play his starters three or four series, he was displeased enough with the results he sent them out for a fifth.

Two three-and-outs and two field goals later, they were done for the night and probably the preseason. That left Ryan to look to positive practices as something to latch onto.

“There are all different kinds of successes that you have throughout [exhibition] season, whether if it’s in practice or in games or whatever,” Ryan said. “You have to take the cumulative whole of what we’ve done up until this point. I feel really good about it. I feel positive about it. The work we’ve gotten in practice has been really good.”

What they’ve shown in games certainly hasn’t been, with the starters scoring just one touchdown in the preseason.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Matt Ryan shrugs off preseason problems for Falcons offense

  1. The goal is to win the super bowl and pre-season games don’t count. The Lions went 4-0 one year in the pre-season and then 0-16. The Raiders went 0-4 one pre-season and then won the super bowl. That might suggest that the good teams don’t want to show their hand, and the bad teams are trying to sell tickets. Is that really difficult to grasp?

  2. So much of a big deal is made up of the preseason. Teams are literally just looking at the players and trying different things. There is no game planning. Stop with the woe is me reporting about offenses struggling during preseason. Same was said about the Eagles last preseason and look what happened. The same narrative is being pushed again. Watch the Eagles offense explode regardless of who is at QB to start the season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!