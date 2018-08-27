Matt Ryan shrugs off preseason problems for Falcons offense

AP

The Falcons haven’t won a game in the preseason, haven’t seen two of their best offensive playmakers on the field at all, and couldn’t find the end zone at all last week against the Jaguars.

And Matt Ryan isn’t all that worried about it.

The Falcons quarterback shrugged off a lackluster performance, confident the problems will go away once they’re fully stocked and into regular season mode.

“Not really,” Ryan said of concerns, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve played long enough to know that some years, you are 4-0 in the (exhibition) season and it doesn’t certainly pan out that way in the regular season. Some years, you are not that way in the [exhibition] season and the regular season could be different. . . .

“I think the veterans and the experienced guys that we have make you feel good about what we are going to be and who we are going to be as we move forward throughout the year.”

The Falcons haven’t used wide receiver Julio Jones or running back Devonta Freeman at all during the preseason, and they could have used the help Saturday against the Jaguars. Even though coach Dan Quinn only wanted to play his starters three or four series, he was displeased enough with the results he sent them out for a fifth.

Two three-and-outs and two field goals later, they were done for the night and probably the preseason. That left Ryan to look to positive practices as something to latch onto.

“There are all different kinds of successes that you have throughout [exhibition] season, whether if it’s in practice or in games or whatever,” Ryan said. “You have to take the cumulative whole of what we’ve done up until this point. I feel really good about it. I feel positive about it. The work we’ve gotten in practice has been really good.”

What they’ve shown in games certainly hasn’t been, with the starters scoring just one touchdown in the preseason.