NFLPA representatives, owners meeting today to discuss anthem issues

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
Getty Images

Some NFL owners will sit down with NFL Players Association representatives to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding protests during the national anthem.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that some NFLPA Executive Committee members will meet with select owners at the Giants’ facility. The league’s anthem policy is on the agenda.

Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung wrote on Twitter that he will be at the meeting, and plans to show owners video of Texas senate candidate Beto O’Rourke explaining why he believes there is nothing disrespectful about kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’m looking forward to today’s meeting in NYC,” Okung wrote. “I believe this face to face conversation is pivotal & will determine if meaningful progress will be made. Critically, I hope we can stop avoiding the conversation that @RepBetoORourke so eloquently encouraged us to have.”

The NFL announced this offseason that players would be required either to stand during the anthem or stay in the locker room. After that policy was criticized, the league said there would be conversations with the players’ union about crafting a better policy.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “NFLPA representatives, owners meeting today to discuss anthem issues

  5. @david21907 – agree it’s a simple concept, but a number of these players don’t respect anyone or anything and that’s not going to change until there are consequences for their actions.

  6. It’s real simple. Treat the anthem like a private moment between citizen and country, knowing that any attempt to force people into conscripted patriotism is the *total opposite* of what America is supposed to represent, what the flag is supposed to represent, and what the anthem is supposed to represent.

  8. All NFL players need to do is read this headline. The meeting today isn’t about police brutality or racial descrimination. The meeting today is about the Anthem. The original intent/message has been lost. There’s no reason to protest during the Anthem, because it’s not causing any conversations about your “cause”. It simply creates more conversations about the anthem itself.

  10. Another shakedown attempt, I guess they’ve already burned through the millions they received for “charity.”

  11. This is so stupid…I’m sure after today’s meeting Fidel Goodell will somehow make a bad situation he created, much worse. Remind me again why the owners pay him 40 million per year….

  12. I’m of the belief that dialogue is good. Im also of the belief that the NFLPA is the worst union in professional sports. They couldn’t negotiate their way out of a paper bag. And another thing, this article doesn’t mention if the Commissioner of the league will be there. If true, why exactly do they employ him?

  15. Here’s the problem. We are on the 3rd generation of the kneeling protestors. First it was Kaep and a couple others, refusing to stand for the anthem of a country they stated did not support or represent them. It was a direct protest of the anthem and what it stood for, by their own admission. When the next season started Trump made his infamous comments and an issue at that point that was barely smoldering caught fire again. The quick and rabid response among the NFL teams and players was a direct protest of the President and what he said. Then starting towards the end of last year and into the offseason players then stated they were going to continue to protest until the NFL stopped “blackballing” Kaep and others. So it was then a protest directly against the NFL and in support of Kaep. So at this point, I’m not sure they even know what they are protesting, or even why. The players obviously lacked an incredible amount of foresight regarding the amount of backlash they would get. They also lacked any unifying voices, so ultimately it disintegrated in both focus and clarity. So know they are just protesting because they don’t want to be told they can’t. It’s just become a parody of itself.

  17. Pretty simple, anytime any media asks players or owners about it, players should simply ask if the Mueller investigation has produced any guilty pleas or convictions for people affiliated with the Draft Dodger in Chief’s 2016 campaign.

  19. lol@o’rourke – who cares what he thinks about this and he was a fool to even entertain that question. it’s about as important to know whether he prefers boxers or briefs. if he wants to win, he should try addressing the issues which impact average texans’ day-to-day lives, not some snowflake millionaires most of whom don’t even reside in his state.

  20. There is no end game here at all…. does anyone have a vision of how this actually ends? I would love to here it.

  21. El Guapo says:

    August 27, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Pretty simple, anytime any media asks players or owners about it, players should simply ask if the Mueller investigation has produced any guilty pleas or convictions for people affiliated with the Draft Dodger in Chief’s 2016 campaign.
    _____________

    Here’s the problem right here… its not about “inequality” its about temper tantrums and child-like minds.

  23. Holy cow. Enough already. If they want to kneel or raise their fists, they should do it during pregame or post game interviews / press conferences or during the halftime intermission when they are in the spotlight. Or instead of celebrating a tackle or deflected pass, do it then. The national anthem ceremony is not about the players and their issues with social injustice and whatnot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!