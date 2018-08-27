NFLPA representatives, owners meeting today to discuss anthem issues

Getty Images

Some NFL owners will sit down with NFL Players Association representatives to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding protests during the national anthem.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that some NFLPA Executive Committee members will meet with select owners at the Giants’ facility. The league’s anthem policy is on the agenda.

Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung wrote on Twitter that he will be at the meeting, and plans to show owners video of Texas senate candidate Beto O’Rourke explaining why he believes there is nothing disrespectful about kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’m looking forward to today’s meeting in NYC,” Okung wrote. “I believe this face to face conversation is pivotal & will determine if meaningful progress will be made. Critically, I hope we can stop avoiding the conversation that @RepBetoORourke so eloquently encouraged us to have.”

The NFL announced this offseason that players would be required either to stand during the anthem or stay in the locker room. After that policy was criticized, the league said there would be conversations with the players’ union about crafting a better policy.