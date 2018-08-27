No solution yet in the anthem policy negotiations

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
If the NFL and the NFL Players Association hope to have a new anthem policy in place for the start of the regular season, time is running short.

The two sides met again on Monday, and the NFL and NFLPA issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the session: “Today, we continued our productive dialogue on the issues that players have raised awareness about and we remain committed to working together on solutions. In the spirit of our ongoing collaboration and process, we will continue the confidentiality of our discussions.”

In short, this means that there’s no deal yet, and there’s no indication that a deal is coming.

In May, the NFL replaced its existing anthem policy (which allows players to protest during the anthem) with a new policy that requires any would-be protesters to remain in the locker room. The NFLPA challenged the revision with a formal grievance, based on the argument that the NFL failed to engage the union in collective bargaining before making the change.

The NFL responded, eventually, by suspending the enforcement of the new anthem policy against any players as negotiations aimed at a resolution to the issue occurred. Earlier this month, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith disputed the notion that a hard deadline exists for resolving the policy, a position that subtly indicates an awareness that the NFLPA has plenty of leverage on this one.

20 responses to “No solution yet in the anthem policy negotiations

  1. Some Americans: “We don’t like the anthem protests.”

    NFLPA: “Fine, then we’ll shut the league down in 2021 – thanks to unprecedented leverage due to the anthem issue and concussions – and you won’t have to worry about the protests any longer.”

  2. We’ve all sat in on these meetings. A whole lot of talking, people wanting to be heard. Everyone comes to a “better understanding” and the meeting ends. Nothing is decided. No actionable items. Just pointless, wasted time.

  6. Why in the world would you need a policy for the National Anthem? I mean seriously, either you stand or you’re cut. I bet that would settle things quickly.

  8. It is a workplace issue. Management has every right to expect certain behavior from its employees while at work. HR 101.The player’s message has gotten lost in the method of how they chose to communicate it.

  10. Look at Dalton. Oh he has a cause he’s passionate about. So he raises money, he’s started a foundation to create change. He is active. He did not take a knee and say everyone else do something about this. End of story. No more attention on this topic until they bring it themselves outside of the game actually trying to make a difference and not try to use this fake issue to sue bc you knew you were washed up and needed to play the country to get what he wants. There someone said it.

  11. In order to get worked up about a player taking a knee during the anthem you have to believe that the player is lying when he says that he is protesting race inequality in the justice system. It’s not as if they are burning the flag or dragging it through the mud. They are respectfully silent while kneeling. If kneeling is a sign of disrespect why not protest at church?

    Those of you who do not believe racial minorities are treated unfairly in the criminal justice system owe it to yourselves to read “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander. But I’ll bet you won’t. You may, however, criticize the book without reading it.

  12. dvdman123 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    And what happens if say the best player on your team decides to take a knee?

  13. As far as I see it, the entire anti-anthem-protest side has basically been discredited, considering that it’s being led by a president who dodged the draft multiple times (and doesn’t know the words to said anthem) and an owner who fails to remove his hat during said anthem. Comes to show that it has nothing whatsoever to do with patriotism, and everything to do with pandering.

  14. I can imagine that the NFL people are trying to come to an agreement/compromise, while the NFLPA just kneels silently in the meeting room, expecting the NFL to fully understand the purpose and objective of the silent kneeling and take immediate action to solve all problems completely. That’s how they think change is achieved.

  15. Do any of the negotiating parties realize the damage that is being done to their product? Seems like the ownership had a grip on that, but seeing as they are letting the players squeeze them, I am thinking they didn’t get it after all.

    Look at the ratings since this nonsense started. Keep doing it and keep watching the ratings. Maybe explain to the players that their livelihood is at stake, because it definitely is at stake. No way the networks pony up big bucks to broadcast something hardly anyone will watch.

  16. Not surprising. There should not have been any expectation of a resolution. This is something going on with no actual endgame anyone can articulate. There is nothing the players can ask for, there is nothing the NFL can give. You cant work out a policy when there is no objective to set fir it.

  17. One easy solution would be for the league to at least acknowledge the player’s protests against institutional racism, then do something about it. But they won’t.

  18. don97524 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Those of you who do not believe racial minorities are treated unfairly in the criminal justice system owe it to yourselves to read “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander. But I’ll bet you won’t. You may, however, criticize the book without reading it.

    The thing is the NFL is asking what they can do to help with the issue. But the players have no answer to that. Meanwhile they continue to try to force the NFL to do something they themselves cant articulate because they dont know what it is.

  20. seems like if the owners were sooo concerned about the anthem they would have had a policy already in place before anything happened

