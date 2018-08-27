Obo Okoronkwo expected to start season on PUP

Getty Images

The Rams don’t expect to activate rookie outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo from the physically unable to perform list before the season begins.

That’s what Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

Okoronkwo, a fifth-round draft choice, will miss the first six games of the season if he remains on PUP.

Okoronkwo underwent foot surgery shortly after the Rams made him the 160th overall choice. The Rams traded up with the Broncos to select Okoronkwo.

“It’s not anything that he can control,” McVay said, via Hammond. “The way the foot has responded hasn’t been ideal.”