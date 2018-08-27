One year after Hurricane Harvey, J.J. Watt’s foundation has distributed $41.6 million

Getty Images

On August 27, 2017, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt started a fundraiser to help people in the Houston area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Watt set a goal of $200,000, but that proved to be far too low a number. Donations kept rolling in and Watt’s foundation ultimately found itself with $41.6 million in donations. On Monday, Watt provided an update about what has been done with that money over the last year.

All of the funds have been distributed to eight organizations that have repaired over 600 homes and 420 childcare centers; provided 26 million meals; distributed medicine to over 10,000 people and provided physical and mental health services.

In a letter, Watt thanked those who have “provided an unbelievable example of what the human spirit is capable of accomplishing” while also looking to future needs.

“While a great deal has been accomplished in the past 12 months, there is still much work to be done. Moving forward, there will be more of the same, as we continue to work with our incredible nonprofit partners to provide as much help and support as we possibly can for those affected by Harvey.”

Watt’s goals are to work in the same areas that have been the focus over the last year by working with the same organizations — All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP — that have been his partners since Harvey first hit Houston.