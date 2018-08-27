Patriots sign Kenneth Farrow, K.J. Maye, Khalfani Muhammad

Getty Images

The Patriots signed running back Kenneth Farrow, receiver K.J. Maye and running back Khalfani Muhammad on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Farrow originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2016. He played in 13 games that season, gaining 192 yards on 60 carries and adding another 70 yards on 13 receptions.

He spent last season on injured reserve and was with the Chargers and then the Packers this past offseason.

Maye joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota in 2016. He later joined the Titans’ practice squad. Maye also spent time with the Patriots in 2017 before they waived him out of the preseason.

The Titans made Muhammad a seventh-round choice in 2017 out of California. He was on Tennessee’s practice squad last season, getting a call-up late in the season.

Tennessee cut him twice this offseason, the last time on May 1.