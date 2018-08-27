Raiders put Griff Whalen on IR, cut Breno Giacomini

Getty Images

Ryan Switzer wasn’t the only receiver to get deleted from the Raiders roster on Monday.

The team has also placed Griff Whalen on injured reserve. Whalen injured his toe in the team’s third preseason game and is set to miss enough time that the team will look elsewhere for receiving help. Whalen could be released from IR and return to the team down the road, but he is not a candidate to be designated for return once the regular season gets underway.

Whalen had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, four punt returns for 46 yards and two kickoff returns for 45 yards in the preseason this year.

The Raiders also announced that they have released veteran tackle Breno Giacomini. Giacomini started 16 games for the Texans last year, but his chances of winning the right tackle job in Oakland all but disappeared when the Raiders moved Donald Penn to that side of the line.

In addition to those moves and adding cornerback Jarell Carter, the Raiders also signed defensive tackle Connor Flagel.