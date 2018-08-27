Raiders trade Ryan Switzer to Steelers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer has been traded for the second time this offseason.

Switzer went from the Cowboys to the Raiders in a trade for defensive lineman Jihad Ward in April, but he won’t be on the Raiders come September. Monday brought multiple reports that Switzer has been traded to the Steelers and Switzer confirmed to Josina Anderson of ESPN that he’s on his way to Pittsburgh.

The compensation for Oakland isn’t known, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that draft picks are also involved in the deal. The Raiders sent a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for wide receiver Martavis Bryant earlier this year.

Switzer had six catches for 41 yards and four carries for five yards for the Cowboys as a rookie last year. He also returned 29 punts for 256 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers have used three punt returners — Justin Thomas, Cameron Sutton and Quadree Henderson — in the preseason. Henderson and Thomas are also part of the group of players at wide receiver that Switzer will compete against for a role in Pittsburgh.