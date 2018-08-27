Ramon Foster trying to get ready for Steelers opener

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers caught a break when left guard Ramon Foster was injured in the early stages of training camp. The nine-year veteran that has appeared in 130 career games for Pittsburgh sustained only a ligament strain and bone bruise when he collapsed on the practice field in late July.

Foster was expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a hyper-extended knee, which brought his availability for the Steelers’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns into question.

However, Foster is hoping to be ready to go in two weeks.

“I thought it was over,” Foster said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I thought it was the worst. But we got the MRI and it’s one of those things where you’re calm now, you’ve got a shot. To say I’d be ready for Week 1, I honestly didn’t think that, either. But the body’s weird.”

B.J. Finney and Matt Feiler have started the three preseason games for Pittsburgh in Foster’s absence. They have a combined eight games of NFL starting experience. Foster has started 115 games in his career.