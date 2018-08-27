Rams hope to see Aaron Donald “sooner than later”

Getty Images

The deal remains close, but it also remains not done. And it remains unclear when it will be done, in part because it remains unclear when the deadline for getting it done will come and go.

In the interim, Rams coach Sean McVay will be asked basically every day about the status of communications with holdout defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“I talked with him last week,” McVay told reporters on Monday, days after saying he hadn’t spoken to Donald in a while. “Good dialogue. Nothing specific about the money, the contract. More just checking and seeing how he’s doing. He’s been working hard back at Pitt doing his thing, and hopefully we’ll see him sooner than later.”

McVay recently suggested that the Rams hope to get it done by the end of the week, so that Donald will be ready for Week One. Getting both sides on the same page regarding the real deadline becomes critical to working this out, because neither side will move to its final position until the deadline arrives. Otherwise, one side will move prematurely to its bottom line, and inevitably be squeezed off it.