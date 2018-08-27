Rams hoping to see Aaron Donald “by the end of this week”

Getty Images

There are indications the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are on the verge of the monster deal which will finally get him to camp.

And though nothing’s done yet, they know the clock is ticking.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said there was no “stringent date” that Donald needed to hit in order to play in the regular season opener, though he’d obviously like him in for some practice time.

“You’d like to have him by the end of this week,” McVay said.

Asked if he’s confident that would happen, he replied: “It’s hard to say,” McVay said.

McVay’s not the only one eager to see this situation come to an end. Donald has stayed away from all Rams preseason work for the second straight year, and this offseason, they’ve added parts aggressively. Bringing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters in should make it a good defense regardless, but they’re still hoping the former defensive player of the year arrives soon.

“We want that final piece,” defensive lineman Michael Brockers said. “We want that final piece of the puzzle to see what this thing really looks like.”

Perhaps this week that piece finally falls into place.