Ravens put fourth-rounder Jaleel Scott on IR

Less than a week before teams make final cuts, the Ravens put one of this year’s draft picks on injured reserve.

The team announced that wide receiver Jaleel Scott was placed on IR.

The fourth-rounder from New Mexico State did not play in Saturday’s game, and only played three snaps the week before. There had been no reported injuries keeping him on the sidelines during training camp.

Sometimes, players who need a year to develop come up with strange maladies right around cut time, allowing teams to keep them around without using a spot on the 53-man roster.

To replace him on the roster (for now), the Ravens brought back defensive back Robertson Daniel.