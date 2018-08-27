Report: D.J. Foster tore his ACL on Sunday

AP

Cardinals running back D.J. Foster will be limited to observing games in the regular season.

Foster left Sunday night’s game on a cart after injuring his knee and the initial report about the severity of the injury isn’t good for Foster. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Foster tore his ACL.

The Cardinals signed Foster off of the Patriots’ practice squad in September last year as they worked to fill the void left by David Johnson‘s season-ending injury. Foster played seven games, ran seven times for 19 yards and caught 17 passes for 133 yards. He also appeared in three games for New England during the 2016 season.

Fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds, T.J. Logan and undrafted rookie Sherman Badie are left on the depth chart behind Johnson.