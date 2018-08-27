Report: Odell Beckham agrees to five-year, $95 million contract

AP

Odell Beckham and his teammates were dancing in the Giants locker room to a song about money on Monday afternoon and it appears a big chunk of it is going Beckham’s way.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Beckham has agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with the team. She reports that $65 million of the money is guaranteed.

The details of the contract will provide a better look at how Beckham’s deal stacks up with others around the league, but an annual average salary of $19 million per year would put him ahead of Antonio Brown for the most of any receiver. The total guaranteed money would also put him ahead of the league’s other wideouts.

It was a rocky road at times getting to the point of agreeing on a contract, but the journey appears to have been well worth it for Beckham.