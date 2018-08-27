Report: Shaq Mason lands five-year extension in New England

Getty Images

Guard Shaq Mason has been a regular in the starting lineup for the Patriots since arriving in New England as a fourth-round pick in 2015 and he’s set to continue in that role for several more years.

NFL Media reports that Mason has agreed to a five-year contract extension. The deal reportedly has a maximum value of $50 million with close to $30 million set to be paid out over the first three years and $23.5 million in guaranteed money.

That payout puts Mason up near the top of current contracts for NFL guards in terms of average salary per year and guaranteed money. Zack Martin is the highest-paid guard in the league after signing an extension with the Cowboys recently.

Mason made 10 starts as a rookie and did not start the first game of the 2016 season due to a hand injury. He took over at right guard the next week and has started every game since then for the Patriots.