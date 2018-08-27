Report: X-rays on Olivier Vernon’s ankle negative

AP

The Giants got running back Saquon Barkley back as a full participant in practice on Sunday, but they saw another key player leave the session on a cart.

Linebacker Olivier Vernon went down after getting his feet tangled with teammates during a drill. Head coach Pat Shurmur said after practice that Vernon would undergo tests on his ankle and initial reports are positive about his condition.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that X-rays on Vernon’s ankle were negative.

There’s no word on what that means for his practice status in the days to come, but he was unlikely to play on Thursday in the Giants’ final preseason game anyway. He’ll have two weeks to recover in time for the season opener against the Jaguars.