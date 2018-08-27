Sam Darnold wouldn’t be disappointed or surprised by any QB decision

AP

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said on Sunday that he has a good idea about who will open the season as the team’s starting quarterback, but that he’ll be keeping it to himself for at least a little while longer.

Many expect that choice to be third overall pick Sam Darnold, who has looked comfortable running the offense while starting the last two preseason games. That group would presumably be surprised if the choice winds up being Teddy Bridgewater or Josh McCown, but Darnold said that no outcome would come as a shock to him.

“I wouldn’t be disappointed, I wouldn’t be surprised. Throughout my short career playing football, I’ve seen a lot of things,” Darnold said, via the New York Post. “Josh and Teddy are great players. I wouldn’t be surprised. At the same time, every quarterback wants to play. But that’s not my job to put the best player out there. That’s the coach’s job.”

McCown hasn’t played since the first preseason game, but Bridgewater has also looked good in the last two outings. He hasn’t seen much time with the first team, however, and there has been more discussion about a possible trade than a starting job of late.

“Right now I’m living in the now, taking advantage of this opportunity I have,” Bridgewater said. “I said last week I look forward to coming to work every day. … You have your blinders on, living in the now. I’m here in New York, focusing on being the best teammate I can be. That’s that.”

The Jets will open the regular season two weeks from Monday against the Lions, but things should be sorted out on the quarterback front well ahead of that point.