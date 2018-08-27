Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright getting medical treatment on knee

Getty Images

The Seahawks don’t have many veterans left on defense, and one of them needs a little work done before the opener.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, linebacker K.J. Wright is having a “medical treatment” on his knee this week.

While the exact nature of the treatment isn’t known, Wright was among six Seahawks to have a Regenokine treatment during the preseason last year, and only one of those six missed the opener.

The treatment, which involves drawing a patient’s blood, separating it and injecting it back into them, was also used by Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Tyler Lockett, Michael Wilhoite, and Luke Joeckel last year, and but Wilhoite were able to play in the regular season opener.

The 29-year-old Wright played 45 snaps Friday against the Vikings, with no indication of injury. Assuming he doesn’t play in the preseason finale, rookie Shaquem Griffin would be in line to start.