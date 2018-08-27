Sean McDermott doesn’t say who is playing QB Thursday

Getty Images

The Bills started Josh Allen at quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday and the first-round pick found himself removed from the game to get evaluated for a head injury after being sacked for the fifth time in the first half.

Allen took some blame for those sacks by saying he wasn’t decisive enough in the pocket, but there was plenty of blame to go around as the Bills failed to score a point until the third quarter. Whether Allen will get another start this Thursday remains an open question.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Monday, via the Buffalo News, that there were “no further quarterback developments” to announce regarding a starter for this week’s preseason finale or Week One of the regular season.

McDermott did say that AJ McCarron is expected to practice on Monday after missing time with a shoulder injury. McCarron started the team’s second preseason game while Nathan Peterman got the nod in the first game of the summer.