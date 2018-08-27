Sean McVay’s preseason priority was keeping starters healthy

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams will head into the regular season with most of their starters having played zero snaps in the preseason. Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan are among the many key players who haven’t even stepped on the field during the preseason.

McVay said the reason is simple: His priority is keeping the starters healthy, and it’s simply not worth the injury risk to play them in the preseason.

It’s an imperfect deal,” McVay said. “But this is the decision that we felt like we wanted to make.”

There’s something of a domino effect with holding players out in the preseason: Whitworth and Sullivan are aging veterans, which means McVay doesn’t want to wear them out in meaningless games. But they’re also the top two players on the offensive line, which means McVay doesn’t want Goff and Gurley getting drilled if backup offensive linemen miss an assignment. And what would be the point of putting Cooks out there and risking an injury to him when he wouldn’t be getting on the same page with Goff anyway?

McVay’s way of thinking is smart: Yes, there’s some value in using live game action to prepare for the season. But there’s even more value in having your key players healthy. It won’t be surprising if next preseason, more coaches follow McVay’s lead — and NFL preseason games are even worse.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Sean McVay’s preseason priority was keeping starters healthy

  4. And this is exactly whey the NFL needs to eliminate two of the preseason games–or at least stop charging full ticket prices for meaningless exhibitions in which the starters usually don’t play. But that’s not going to happen, because money.

  5. Honestly, I don’t think games would be worse. I think watching guys trying to make the team is fun to watch. And not worrying about losing a key starter is the icing on the cake.

  6. If it’s ‘smart’ as you say, why do you think the Bears’ Matt Nagy is getting smoked for doing it for one game? Too many brainiacs out there ….

  8. Who could possibly be opposed to McVay’s strategy? There is plenty of time in mini-camp and OTAs to “develope chemistry” or get into “football shape”. No need to unnecessarily risk injury.

  9. Ideally, the starters would get reps, but it’s natural to play it safe after a few guys get injured. The fans get annoyed, but who in their right mind would pay for tickets to a preseason game?

    One of the benefits to this approach: the bottom of the roster guys get a ton of reps and therefore you can identify the steals/gems from later rounds a little faster. Javon Wims, for example, looked great in the Bears-Chiefs game… but his position coach thought he was a lost cause after a few practices. An earlier regime in Chicago didn’t recognize Jordan Howard’s greatness until he put pads on. Granted, that was Dowell Loggains… but the broader point still applies.

  10. “Why do you think the Bear’s Matt Nagy is getting smoked for doing it for one game?”

    Because the people “smoking” Nagy are idiots. Do you really think that Trubisky, et. al., will have a better season if they play half of an exhibition game?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!