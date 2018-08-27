Sony Michel back on the practice field

Getty Images

The Patriots have already lost one first-rounder for the season, but they got a look at the other for a change.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, running back Sony Michel was back on the practice field for the first time since Aug. 1.

Michel has been dealing with a knee problem since early in camp, and hasn’t played in the preseason. The 31st overall pick, Michel could potentially add a dynamic element in their backfield, after he averaged 7.9 yards per carry his final season at Georgia.

The Patriots have already lost 23rd overall pick Isaiah Wynn to a torn Achilles, which made Michel’s absence tougher to swallow.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon was also back on the field Monday. He has also been out since Aug. 1 and hasn’t played in a preseason game.