Steelers gave up next to nothing in trade for Ryan Switzer

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Acquiring wide receiver Ryan Switzer in a trade with the Raiders didn’t cost the Steelers much.

Pittsburgh has officially announced that it sent its 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Oakland in exchange for Switzer and the Raiders’ 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

In other words, all it took the Steelers to get Switzer was moving down in the draft. Given that the Steelers are expected to be better than the Raiders this year, Pittsburgh probably didn’t even move down a full round. It could turn out that the Steelers will move down only a handful of picks.

That indicates that the Raiders weren’t planning to keep Switzer on their 53-player roster and were willing to take anything for him they could get.

It’s the second time this year that Switzer has been traded: The Cowboys traded Switzer to the Raiders for defensive lineman Jihad Ward in April.

Switzer is 23 years old and is under contract for three more years at a league-minimum salary, so he’s a cheap acquisition for the Steelers. That the Cowboys and Raiders both got rid of him suggests that he doesn’t look particularly good on the practice field, but the Steelers will hope they can get something out of him.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Steelers gave up next to nothing in trade for Ryan Switzer

  1. Steelers gave up next to nothing in trade for Ryan Switzer

    That is because that is what he’s worth. Diva doesn’t even begin to describe this guy and don’t get me started with his father! #oy

  4. Colbert playing chess….

    He will slot as the KR/PR and likely WR4 or 5. Washington got dinged up last game so he provide a bit of depth at WR. No more no less. His value will be on ST.

  5. Well considering the Steelers are getting next to nothing it’s appropriate. The Raiders move up a round for a guy who wasn’t going to make their team. That’s a good trade for them.

  7. That is because that is what he’s worth. Diva doesn’t even begin to describe this guy and don’t get me started with his father! #oy

    What’s wrong with Mike Switzer? Never heard anything bad about him when his kid was here in Dallas.

  8. Really hope that Colbert continues to have the Raiders GM on speed dial.

    Getting a third for Bryant and now this? Please let the fleecing continue.

  10. waynefontesismyfather says:
    August 27, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Steelers gave up next to nothing in trade for Ryan Switzer

    That is because that is what he’s worth. Diva doesn’t even begin to describe this guy and don’t get me started with his father!

    This steelers fan would like more information

  11. Camp body. Colbert is desperately trying to save his job after botching the Bell situation, failing to draft/sign any NFL-caliber DBs and creating more drama around Big Baby Ben by over drafting Rudolph, who is Brandon Weeden 2.0.

  12. daburgher says:
    August 27, 2018 at 4:58 pm
    waynefontesismyfather says:
    August 27, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Steelers gave up next to nothing in trade for Ryan Switzer

    That is because that is what he’s worth. Diva doesn’t even begin to describe this guy and don’t get me started with his father!

    This steelers fan would like more information

    _________

    Cowboys fan here, relatively informed.

    Switzer has a bad napolean complex, he can be an electrifying returner at times but he shows horrendous decision-making and awareness. This leads him to not fair catch balls where a fair catch is obviously warranted, and he ends up getting blasted off his feet and/or fumbling the ball. He directly cost us the Rams game by doing so.

    He had no role for us offensively and the only player who played less for us on offense in 2017 was the backup QB. The coaching staff tried to keep his responsibilities as restricted as possible in hopes that he would learn to make better decisions, but it never came together. They didn’t trust him enough to put him on offense, since he was loose with the ball and thought he could play like a tough guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!