Steelers gave up next to nothing in trade for Ryan Switzer

Getty Images

Acquiring wide receiver Ryan Switzer in a trade with the Raiders didn’t cost the Steelers much.

Pittsburgh has officially announced that it sent its 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Oakland in exchange for Switzer and the Raiders’ 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

In other words, all it took the Steelers to get Switzer was moving down in the draft. Given that the Steelers are expected to be better than the Raiders this year, Pittsburgh probably didn’t even move down a full round. It could turn out that the Steelers will move down only a handful of picks.

That indicates that the Raiders weren’t planning to keep Switzer on their 53-player roster and were willing to take anything for him they could get.

It’s the second time this year that Switzer has been traded: The Cowboys traded Switzer to the Raiders for defensive lineman Jihad Ward in April.

Switzer is 23 years old and is under contract for three more years at a league-minimum salary, so he’s a cheap acquisition for the Steelers. That the Cowboys and Raiders both got rid of him suggests that he doesn’t look particularly good on the practice field, but the Steelers will hope they can get something out of him.