Stephen Jones: We don’t know of any new trouble for Randy Gregory

AP

Defensive end Randy Gregory had three tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack in Sunday night’s game against the Cardinals.

The outing continued his push to play in his first regular season game in almost two years and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is planning to have Gregory do just that in Week One. Jones also said that they will take things day by day, which might have been a reference to a Sunday night report from Jason LaCanfora of more trouble ahead for a player coming off a year-long suspension.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed that report during a Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan as well.

“We just don’t know,” Jones said. “With what Randy’s been through, it’s a challenge for him every day. As for where he is with the league, we won’t hear till it’s time. We don’t hear until it’s unfortunately not good news. We don’t know of anything right now.”

There’s no specific information reported about Gregory running afoul of the league’s drug policy again. If he did, he would be eligible for another lengthy suspension.