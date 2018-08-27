Su’a Cravens, Shamarko Thomas return to practice

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said last week he hoped to see safety Su'a Cravens play in the preseason. But Cravens just returned to practice Monday, so the Broncos may have to evaluate Cravens’ ability to fill a role as a linebacker in their dime package based only on his work in practice this week.

Joseph said “we’ll see how Su’a reacts to practicing” Monday before deciding whether Su’a plays Thursday.

Cravens, acquired in a trade with Washington, has practiced little since training camp opened because of a lingering knee injury.

“His recall was fine,” Joseph said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “He’s been in meetings. He hasn’t missed meetings. He’s a smart player. His recall was fine, and he looked fine physically.”

The Broncos also saw the return of safety Shamarko Thomas, who left Friday’s preseason game with an eye injury. Thomas was evaluated for a possible detached retina at a Landover, Maryland, area hospital, where he stayed overnight, but he received good news and already has returned to work.