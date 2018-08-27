Texans waive Marcus Hardison to make room for Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

The Texans announced the signing of cornerback Kayvon Webster, meaning someone had to go. Houston waived nose tackle Marcus Hardison to make room for Webster’s arrival.

Hardison, 26, originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 out of Arizona State. But he didn’t play a single game for Cincinnati in two years.

The Bengals waived him last September, and he spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars, Patriots and Texans last season.

He signed a futures contract with Houston in January.

Hardison had a successful senior season at Arizona State, making 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.