Titans sign RB Lenard Tillery

Getty Images

The final week of the preseason schedule brings a new face to the Tennessee backfield.

The Titans announced on Monday that they have signed running back Lenard Tillery to the active roster. The Titans had an open roster spot after placing wide receiver Michael Campanaro on injured reserve Sunday.

Tillery signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of Southern University last year and stuck with the team through camp before being placed on injured reserve. He remained with the Rams until he was waived in May as the team made room for this year’s crop of rookies.

The Titans have Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry at the top of the backfield depth chart. David Fluellen, Akrum Wadley and Dalyn Dawkins are also bidding for jobs, although Wadley did not play against the Steelers over the weekend.