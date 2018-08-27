Tom Brady hangs up on radio interview after Alex Guerrero questions

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady does not want to get into the issue of his longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero’s role with the team.

Brady hung up during a live interview with WEEI this morning after facing questions about Guerrero, whose uneasy relationship with coach Bill Belichick has been widely reported.

When Brady was asked about Guerrero being on the team’s plane last week, he gave only a brief answer.

“He was with me this last week,” Brady said.

Asked why Guerrero was allowed with the team last week, when he hadn’t been allowed to fly with the team last season, Brady answered, “I’m not getting into all that.” Asked a follow up, Brady said, “I said I don’t want to get into it.”

When Brady got one more question about whether Guerrero was on the sideline, he answered, “Yeah. Alright, guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later,” and then hung up.

It’s the second time this summer that Brady has shut down a media appearance over a question about Guerrero. During training camp, when Brady was asked about Julian Edelman’s suspension and told that people connected it to Guerrero, Brady answered, “No comment. It’s ridiculous. I’m out” and walked off.

One of the big stories in New England last season was Guerrero’s role in an allegedly deteriorating relationship between Brady and Belichick. Brady doesn’t want that to be the story again, but by refusing to talk, he may only bring more attention to Guerrero’s role on the team.