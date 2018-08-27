Tom Brady hangs up on radio interview after Alex Guerrero questions

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2018, 7:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady does not want to get into the issue of his longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero’s role with the team.

Brady hung up during a live interview with WEEI this morning after facing questions about Guerrero, whose uneasy relationship with coach Bill Belichick has been widely reported.

When Brady was asked about Guerrero being on the team’s plane last week, he gave only a brief answer.

“He was with me this last week,” Brady said.

Asked why Guerrero was allowed with the team last week, when he hadn’t been allowed to fly with the team last season, Brady answered, “I’m not getting into all that.” Asked a follow up, Brady said, “I said I don’t want to get into it.”

When Brady got one more question about whether Guerrero was on the sideline, he answered, “Yeah. Alright, guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later,” and then hung up.

It’s the second time this summer that Brady has shut down a media appearance over a question about Guerrero. During training camp, when Brady was asked about Julian Edelman’s suspension and told that people connected it to Guerrero, Brady answered, “No comment. It’s ridiculous. I’m out” and walked off.

One of the big stories in New England last season was Guerrero’s role in an allegedly deteriorating relationship between Brady and Belichick. Brady doesn’t want that to be the story again, but by refusing to talk, he may only bring more attention to Guerrero’s role on the team.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Tom Brady hangs up on radio interview after Alex Guerrero questions

  1. It’s one thing to abruptly end an interview when the interviewer is being disrespectful. It’s something else to simply refuse to talk about Guerrero. PFT has been ultra-curious about him but I’ve been shrugging it off since Day 1. Now I’m starting to wonder simply due to Brady’s unwillingness to even talk about him. It is peculiar.

  2. Most media goes overboard now, leave it alone….just sharks in the water trying to get the biggest scoop. Not a Brady fan but damn could have had a good interview but gotta ask the hard hitting questions “was Alex g on the plane” well there’s a big story…… glad someone found that out

  3. How many times do you have to tell the press I’m not going there?

    Before they realize you’re not going there.

    The press is out of control lately. Screw them.

  4. Patriots have all been instructed to plead the fifth. Say nothing incriminating, try to pay off the investigators and lawyers, and if that fails then scheme up some whacky conspiracy theory about how Roger and the league are “out to get them.”

    When will they ever come clean and admit to the wrongdoing they habitually partake in? Will they use the OJ defense and joke about what they did while still claiming innocence?

  5. Guess someone hit a nerve.

    WEEI certainly needs Brady more than Brady needs whatever WEEI is paying him, but this shows again how these paid radio appearances by players are just PR exercises.

  7. When you are told twice that there is nothing to say about something and you come again a third time with the same loaded question what do you expect?

  8. It has always been my experience that people guilty of cheating get defensive and want to avoid talking about it.

    He has gotton upset and hung up or walked away when asked about Edelman or Guerrero this summer. I think that is telling. Why not just say “Those are questions you would need to ask them” and move on rather than throwing a temper tantrum and walk away or hang up?

    I think Tom Brady is a great player. I also do not fully believe a word that comes out of his mouth. Once someone has proven to be dishonest once I can never and will never fully trust what they say again.

  10. “When you are told twice that there is nothing to say about something and you come again a third time with the same loaded question what do you expect”?

    How about an honest answer!

  11. I am a Steelers fan, so I have no bone in this fight. What I have never understood about the media is why they don’t tell people topics they will cover before the interview. This way, they don’t get half statements or hangups. On more than one occasion, Brady made it known he was not willing to discuss that topic, for the interviewer to continue to press on shows a level of unprofessionalism.

    It’s no different that Jamie Foxx making it clear he won’t discuss his personal life and then ESPN’s Michael Smith was interviewing him for a NBA show and then brought up his rumored relationship with Katie Holmes and Smith was surprised Jamie Foxx just walked off.

  12. When you are told twice that there is nothing to say about something and you come again a third time with the same loaded question what do you expect?

    Loaded question? He was asked if Guerrero was on the sideline during the game.

  13. Exactly what the petulant child did when the commissioner asked him for his cell phone, he destroyed it. Instead of telling them the truth ( he ran to krafty and said “ daddy tell that meanie bill to let alex come)! He hung up. Something very very odd about this relationship

  14. The guy has the right to not answer a question, if he was playing games and giving some half baked answer that would be one thing but he was honest and to the point, not going to answer that question period. To ask it again and again is just dumb and the interviewer got what he deserved.

    He and BB may not get along as well as they used to, who knows, but they have another thing in common now, dumb interviewers asking the same question over and over again and getting fed up with it.

  15. Guerrero was thrown off the team plane and the sidelines by Belichick last season. Now he was spotted on the team plane last week. Perfectly legitimate line of questioning. Brady has become a major diva. Btw I’m a Patriot fan of 20 + years. Guerrero has a sleazy past yet Brady completely embraces this guy both professionally and personally.

  17. That’s the interview equivalent of running off the field without shaking hands with anybody on the opposing team after you lose in the Super Bowl. Brady is the undisputed GOAT in both of those.

  20. If someone obviously doesn’t want to answer certain questions on certain topics, it’s time to move on to a new topic. I’m not saying that it’s okay to hang up, but they had to know he wasn’t going to discuss Guerrero.

  22. It’s so GREAT to be a fan of the back to back AFC and soon to be 6 time World Champion Patriots! 🙂

    Face facts Patriot Hater. You never deserved to be mentioned in the same sentence as US. You are not in OUR league. You never were at OUR level and never will be. You are beneath US.

    Tee hee 🙂 So easy to trigger you too!

    🙂

  23. cobrala2 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:40 am
    It’s one thing to abruptly end an interview when the interviewer is being disrespectful. It’s something else to simply refuse to talk about Guerrero. PFT has been ultra-curious about him but I’ve been shrugging it off since Day 1. Now I’m starting to wonder simply due to Brady’s unwillingness to even talk about him. It is peculiar.
    —————————-
    I think you (and some others who aren’t Pats fans) got it wrong. If you were a Pats fan you’d know Brady has gotten fed up with tons of such repeated questions and under those circumstances was polite enough. And the reason is simple – the media couldn’t care less about Guerrero, they’re only asking because it’s the latest angle on the salty media narrative of their desperately poking and hoping for any sort of rift between Brady and Belichick. Of all the great things they could be asking Brady about football and his life, they just want to poke about his personal trainer, it’s pathetic, screw ’em.

  24. The Patriots in general don’t deal with distractions.

    If you’re trying to ask questions that the answers will cause distractions you’re going to get the we are on to Cincinnati type answers.

    The press is so dumb they haven’t figured this out yet.

  26. officialgame says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:54 am
    “When you are told twice that there is nothing to say about something and you come again a third time with the same loaded question what do you expect”?

    How about an honest answer!
    ————————————————–
    What, exactly, is dishonest about “I am not going to get into all that.”

    Hint: nothing.

  27. The Truth says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:00 am
    Exactly what the petulant child did when the commissioner asked him for his cell phone, he destroyed it. Instead of telling them the truth ( he ran to krafty and said “ daddy tell that meanie bill to let alex come)! He hung up. Something very very odd about this relationship
    ———
    Go read the Wells report, the NFL paid for Wells report nonetheless and see the ‘truth’ you speak of. Educate yourself man instead of repeating drivel on this website. Use common sense, if you text me, and I give up my phone, is there a need for YOUR phone to see what you texted me? And even Brady caved to pressure and provided over 10,000 texts via script to the NFL. And then of course there was the lawyers telling Brady they didn’t need his cell phone at ththe beginning anyhow. Leaked messages about his pool boy, conversations about Peyton Manning, etc…. from his phone logs he provided. Geesh, everything is in black and white but you have to actually take the time to read it. …..or just believe what the headline says on everything in life and roll with it.

  28. Can’t stomach the morning show on WEEI so I’m loathe to defend them but if they hadn’t asked about Guerrero after he was on the plane last week they’d have looked like total homers. It’s Brady’s prerogative to refuse to answer but they had to follow that issue, everyone in Boston is wondering what’s up with Guerrero and the Pats.
    Tom shouldn’t give interviews (beyond the league mandated ones) if he’s going to dictate terms like that. That’s not an interview, that’s a press junket.

  29. I’m not a Brady fan but if he says he’s not going to get into that they stop freaking asking him. I personally would never speak to reporters, ever.

  30. Anybody that has not heard the morning hosts at weei have no idea what they are talking about. This is not the first time they have pissed off people on their show. Kirk Minihan is a loudmouth dope and Gerry Callahan just follows his lead. The sports media think the athletes owe them something, but if someone says I’d rather not talk about something, the media should respect that, not just from athletes, but everyone

  31. The media treats the guy like a punk, then complains when they get the cold shoulder? What does the media expect? I can see the media feeling like they need to get answers for the viewers/listeners, but to push controversy when they know full well the interviewee is not responding to a certain line of questioning is not going to do anyone a service. The media today seems to be increasingly disrespectful to those the media depends on to do their jobs. Maybe it is time to rethink the.media relationship with the public. As of now, the public has lost trust in the media. If it were my bread and butter, I would do some thinking about what my job is and what I could do to save it.

  32. You can downvote all you want and defend all you want you Patriot cronies/fans/sycophants. Your franchise, coach, QB and team will not be remembered in a good light in history. Period. Your Superbowls are tainted in every which way. You are a joke. 5 asterisks!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!